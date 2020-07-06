Freddie Gibbs Shares His List Of The Top Five Rappers Today

Hip-hop heads love to rank rappers, and the rappers themselves have been getting in on the fun lately. Over the past few months, rappers like Drake and Eminem have shared who their favorites are, and now so too has Freddie Gibbs.

Guesting on a recent episode of the Bootleg Kev podcast, Gibbs was asked to name his five favorite rappers who are active today, and he obliged. He started the list with Kendrick Lamar and himself before mentioning Pusha T and Drake. After taking a minute to think about it, he threw Black Thought from The Roots on the list in the final spot. Kev then added Benny The Butcher and Killer Mike as his runners up, with which Gibbs agreed.

Before that part of the conversation, Gibbs discussed his appreciation for Lamar, saying, “I look at him and I be like, ‘Yeah, he’s sharp,’ you know what I mean? I wanna just be sharp like that. He’s one of the only n****s that I look at like that. Him and Black Thought. I be like, ‘Damn.’ I damn near don’t like doing songs with Black Thought.”

Watch Gibbs discuss Lamar and his other favorite rappers above.

