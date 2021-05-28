Based on their work last year, Bino Rideaux and Blxst seemed primed to come out of the West Coast and reach the masses this year. The duo’s popularity increased after they joined forces for their 2019 joint EP, Sixtape. Nearly two years later, Blxst and Rideaux are getting ready to run it back for a second time with the impending release of Sixtape 2. Before fans of both rappers can get their hands on the new effort, the pair kicks off the rollout for Sixtape 2 with their new track, “Movie.” The single sees the artists showing love to their respective partners and promising for a good time if they stick by their sides.

Sixtape 2 was originally teased on Blxst’s “Forever Humble,” which appeared on the deluxe reissue of his 2020 project, No Love Lost. “Bino my brudda, won’t forget what you told me / 6tape, mixtape but classic facts only,” he raps. “They want us to double back / Wouldn’t be surprised if part two got a f*ckin’ plaque.”

As for Bino Rideaux, he saw a breakout year of his own in 2020 thanks to his Outside album. Its fifteen songs gave fans a better look at who he was as an artist and even earned a co-sign from Young Thug, who later joined him for a remix of “Mismatch.”

You can listen to “Movie” in the video above.