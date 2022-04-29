Since his release from prison at the beginning of 2021, Bobby Shmurda’s music career hasn’t panned out as well as he or his fans would have liked. Bobby has only released four songs –“No Time For Sleep (Freestyle),” “Cartier Lens,” “Splash,” and “Shmoney” — since his departure from prison, but none of the records have made the impact he hoped it would. Soon enough, Bobby took aim at his former record label Epic Records and criticized them for a number of things including not allowing him to have control of his work. Now, Bobby is an independent act and he wasted no time dropping a track as a lone ranger.

After weeks of promotion, Bobby looks to strike up some well-deserved attention for his music with “They Don’t Know.” The new track is a chaotic effort that showcases Bobby’s high spirits, which have been on full display since his release from prison. “Looked at my watch and see you freezin’, b*tch,” he raps on the new effort. “You know I’m stinkin’ rich / I keep a job for every season, b*tch.” Bobby also graces the new track with a visual and perfectly matches the song’s erratic and energetic nature.

Aside from his musical efforts, Bobby has managed to be active in other areas. He previously donated 2,000 backpacks of school supplies to students in New York, and prior to that, he gave away free haircuts and meals for Father’s Day.

You can listen to “They Don’t Know” in the video above.