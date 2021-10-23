For quite some time, Boosie Badazz has been openly homophobic on social media, including recent comments directed at Lil Nas X. The rapper has been critical of the singer on multiple occasions, and the most recent example of it is by far the worst. After Lil Nas X joked that he and Boosie had a collaboration on the way, Boosie delivered a truly unhinged homophobic thread.

Lil Nas X says he’s working on a song with Boosie. pic.twitter.com/ofahTBt7ao — Rap Alert (@rapalert4) October 23, 2021

#thinkaboutit NOBODY WANTS U HERE ‼️ — Boosie BadAzz (@BOOSIEOFFICIAL) October 23, 2021

STOP PLAYING WITH THE STRAIGHT #FAGGOT LOL — Boosie BadAzz (@BOOSIEOFFICIAL) October 23, 2021

“STOP TROLLING ME F***** LOL U A WHOLE B*TCH PLAYING WITH A GANGSTA SMH U CAN KEEP SUCKING D*** N GETTIN F***** N YOUR ASS N PEACE.” He continued, “N #uhateyourself I WOULD TOO IF I WAS YOU LOL NASx IF YOU #commitsuicide YOU WOULD DO THIS WORLD A HUGE FAVOR,” before concluding with, “NOBODY WANTS U HERE.” Boosie continued his rant by using a clip of Stephen A. Smith talking on the ESPN show First Take. He concluded by writing, “#thinkaboutit NOBODY WANTS U HERE” and “STOP PLAYING WITH THE STRAIGHT #F***** LOL.”

i am truly saddened. i have never been so mortified in my life. i can’t believe disney channel has yet to play halloween town this entire october. — MONTERO 🦋 (@LilNasX) October 23, 2021

Lil Nas X seemed to respond to Boosie’s tweets with a sarcastic post of his own. “I am truly saddened,” he wrote. “I have never been so mortified in my life. I can’t believe disney channel has yet to play halloween town this entire October.”