Boosie Badazz Goes On A Homophobic Rant Against Lil Nas X After The Singer Joked That They Had A Song Together

For quite some time, Boosie Badazz has been openly homophobic on social media, including recent comments directed at Lil Nas X. The rapper has been critical of the singer on multiple occasions, and the most recent example of it is by far the worst. After Lil Nas X joked that he and Boosie had a collaboration on the way, Boosie delivered a truly unhinged homophobic thread.

https://twitter.com/BOOSIEOFFICIAL/status/1451996938124005383?s=20

“STOP TROLLING ME F***** LOL U A WHOLE B*TCH PLAYING WITH A GANGSTA SMH U CAN KEEP SUCKING D*** N GETTIN F***** N YOUR ASS N PEACE.” He continued, “N #uhateyourself I WOULD TOO IF I WAS YOU LOL NASx IF YOU #commitsuicide YOU WOULD DO THIS WORLD A HUGE FAVOR,” before concluding with, “NOBODY WANTS U HERE.” Boosie continued his rant by using a clip of Stephen A. Smith talking on the ESPN show First Take. He concluded by writing, “#thinkaboutit NOBODY WANTS U HERE” and “STOP PLAYING WITH THE STRAIGHT #F***** LOL.”

Lil Nas X seemed to respond to Boosie’s tweets with a sarcastic post of his own. “I am truly saddened,” he wrote. “I have never been so mortified in my life. I can’t believe disney channel has yet to play halloween town this entire October.”

