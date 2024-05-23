Here Are The Boston Calling Set Times For 2024

New England will be treated to the 2024 edition of the Boston Calling festival this weekend. The festivities kick off on the Harvard Athletic Complex this Friday, May 24, so if you’re going and trying to plan your day, here’s what to know about who’s performing where and when.

Boston Calling Set Times For Friday, May 24, 2024

The festival’s first day is highlighted by Madi Diaz on Green Stage at 2:20 (all times p.m. and ET), Ric Wilson on Blue Stage at 4:35, Reneé Rapp on Green Stage at 5:55, Leon Bridges on Happy Valley Red Stage at 7:05, Young The Giant on Blue Stage at 7:40, and Ed Sheeran on Green Stage at 8:40.

Boston Calling Set Times For Saturday, May 25, 2024

Acts performing on Saturday include D4vd on Green Stage at 3:55, Khruangbin on Green Stage at 6:05, Trey Anastasio on Happy Valley Red Stage at 7:15, Jessie Murph on Blue Stage at 7:35, and Tyler Childers on Green Stage at 9.