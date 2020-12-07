The music world has been buzzing about Clubhouse lately, a budding invite-only audio chatroom app. So far, the app has been used to converse with celebrities and get exclusive details from industry insiders. Over the weekend, Bow Wow became the latest musician to join the platform. Fans listened closely as he chatted about his music but they were shocked when he accidentally spilled the tea about a surprising celebrity couple.

Bow Wow was detailing his entire career, including highs and lows, with fans in a Clubhouse chatroom Sunday. During his conversation, the rapper let slip that Lil Wayne and Solange briefly dated, a fact that he apparently thought was common knowledge.

Of course, fans knew that Solange and Wayne had collaborated together on their 2016 track “Mad,” but many were shocked to hear about their possible relationship.

Bow Wow said everyone knows that Solange and Lil Wayne dated. We didn't know that. lol pic.twitter.com/LLqxzgC94p — Lord Terisa (@TerisaSmurf) December 6, 2020

Everyone knows Solange and Lil Wayne dated? I sure did not. Thanks Bow Wow pic.twitter.com/tdIlQDNH2Z — The Megan (@MegYuup) December 6, 2020

Lil Wayne & Solange was a thing? Wheeeennnn?????? — Don’t Play With Me (@ihateitheremane) December 7, 2020

“Everybody knows Solange and Lil Wayne dated.” No we didn’t Patty. — Chicken Wayne Jones (@AceBillionaire) December 6, 2020

Claims about Wayne’s dating history aren’t the only news about his love life lately. In fact, the rapper was rumored to be having some relationship troubles last month. After Wayne went public with his support of Donald Trump ahead of the election, his girlfriend Denise Bidot shared a cryptic message about love “not being enough” before deactivating her Instagram page. This led fans to believe that the two had split because of Wayne’s politics, but Bidot quickly dispelled rumors about the breakup.

