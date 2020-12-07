Getty Image
Music

Bow Wow Reportedly Implied Lil Wayne And Solange Used To Date And Fans Are Shocked

Contributing Writer

The music world has been buzzing about Clubhouse lately, a budding invite-only audio chatroom app. So far, the app has been used to converse with celebrities and get exclusive details from industry insiders. Over the weekend, Bow Wow became the latest musician to join the platform. Fans listened closely as he chatted about his music but they were shocked when he accidentally spilled the tea about a surprising celebrity couple.

Bow Wow was detailing his entire career, including highs and lows, with fans in a Clubhouse chatroom Sunday. During his conversation, the rapper let slip that Lil Wayne and Solange briefly dated, a fact that he apparently thought was common knowledge.

Of course, fans knew that Solange and Wayne had collaborated together on their 2016 track “Mad,” but many were shocked to hear about their possible relationship.

Claims about Wayne’s dating history aren’t the only news about his love life lately. In fact, the rapper was rumored to be having some relationship troubles last month. After Wayne went public with his support of Donald Trump ahead of the election, his girlfriend Denise Bidot shared a cryptic message about love “not being enough” before deactivating her Instagram page. This led fans to believe that the two had split because of Wayne’s politics, but Bidot quickly dispelled rumors about the breakup.

Check out fans reacting to the news above.

