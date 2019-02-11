Brandi Carlile Gave A Rousing Performance Of ‘The Joke’ At The 2019 Grammys

If there’s one person who can count themselves a winner at the 2019 Grammys, it’s folk singer Brandi Carlile, who has had a huge year honoring her 2018 album, By The Way, I Forgive You, which we also named one of the best folk/country albums of 2018. Considering the difference in commercial performance Carlile’s album and songs had compared to most of its peers in the categories, the many nominations are proof that great music can still cut through the noise.

Carlile has already won three awards tonight, picking up the victory for Best Americana Album, along with wins for Best American Roots Performance and Best American Roots Song for “The Joke.” She gave a stirring rendition of the song tonight toward the end of the show with a full band, a shiny jacket, and gold filigreed lyrics on the big screen behind her, clearly moved by the overwhelming response that the Grammys showed her work. It’s still to be seen whether or not she’ll pick up the big award for Album Of The Year, but the way her streak has gone tonight she just might take that one home, too. Watch her performance above and look out for plenty more from Brandi in the future.

