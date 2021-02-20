Back in August, legendary R&B singers Brandy and Monica put their differences aside to go head-to-head with their hits in an edition of Verzuz. The battle broke records by having over a million viewers tuning in live, and Kamala Harris even made a quick appearance ahead of the performance. Now, the two have reunited once again to fuel their listeners’ nostalgia by recreating a part of their hit song “The Boy Is Mine.”

More than 23 years after Brandy and Monica first released the song, the two joined on screen for a TikTok. Each singer lip synced their lyrics over the part of “The Boy Is Mine” where the two debate who “the boy” actually belongs to. “Excuse me, can I please talk to you for a minute?” Brandy asks.

The duo did not say what inspired them to recreate the song so many years later, but it could have been sparked by a recent Jeopardy! question that referenced “The Boy Is Mine.”

Did you catch I was a clue on @Jeopardy? ☺️ pic.twitter.com/T5lTCt2pBn — b r a n d y (@4everBrandy) February 18, 2021

In other Brandy news, the singer announced earlier this month that 1997 live action Cinderella remake is officially available to stream on Disney+. The film was originally made for TV and starred Brandy as Cinderella and Whitney Houston as the Fairy Godmother. At the time of its release, the musical was viewed by more than 60 million and ended up earning seven Emmy nominations.

Watch their nostalgic TikTok above.