Rapper/singer Bryson Tiller hasn’t released a solo project since 2017’s True To Self, but the wait for new material from the Kentucky crooner may soon be on the way. A day after teasing fans with a meme about his wealth of unreleased songs — which set his name trending on Twitter and exasperated listeners to no end — he shared one of those songs in the form of “Inhale,” a downtempo, sultry ballad based on samples from the Waiting To Exhale soundtrack.

Opening up with an interpolation of Mary J. Blige’s “Not Gon’ Cry” and closing with “All Night Long” from SWV, Bryson expertly threads the needle between satiating fans’ hunger for new music and leaving them wanting more with a single verse in the middle of the song. He followed up almost immediately with a video for the song, which finds a contemplative looking Tiller interacting with a gorgeous leading lady and referencing Salvador Dalí’s famous melting clocks.

Tiller hasn’t had to force himself to be too productive in the years since True To Self thanks largely to a few high-profile feature placements that helped make him one of the lowest-key big stars in music. First there was 2017’s “Wild Thoughts” with Rihanna and DJ Khaled, then “Playing Games” with Summer Walker, Wale’s “Love… (Her Fault),” and finally, Kyle’s “The Sun” with Raphael Saadiq — the most recent release. It looks like he’s ready to step back into the solo spotlight and this time, he’s given fans ample time to miss him.

Watch Bryson Tiller’s “Inhale” video above.