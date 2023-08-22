In just a few days, Burna Boy’s seventh album I Told Them… will be available to the world. The project marks a quick return for the afrobeat star whose 2022 year was headlined by his hit record and summer anthem “Last Last” as well as his sixth album Love, Damini. There’s no stopping Burna and that’s clearer than ever nowadays. As a final treat before the album’s arrival on August 25, Burna returns with one last single: “Cheat On Me” with Dave.

The new release is a triumphant one as both Burna and Dave take a moment to celebrate their successful careers which include plenty of accolades, and furthermore, proving their initial doubters wrong. “Cheat On Me” is also the duo’s second collaboration as it follows their beloved track “Location” which can be found on Dave’s Mercury Prize-winning 2019 debut album Psychodrama.

“Cheat On Me” follows “Sitting On Top Of The World” with 21 Savage, “Big 7,” and “Talibans II” with Byron Messia as the singles from I Told Them… In total, I Told Them… will include 15 songs as revealed in the tracklist Burna Boy shared this week

You can listen to “Cheat On Me” and view the I Told Them… tracklist above.

I Told Them… is out 8/25 via Spaceship Records and Atlantic Records. Find out more information here.

Burna Boy is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.