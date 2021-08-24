Burna Boy Is A Neighborhood Hero In His ‘Question’ Video

Nigerian superstar Burna Boy is very much a local hero in his homeland — and you can see just how admired he is in his new video for “Question.” “Question” is the afro-fusion star’s second all-new single of 2021 after “Kilometre,” suggesting that he may already be working toward releasing a follow-up to his critically acclaimed 2020 album Twice As Tall, even though he’s only five months removed from dropping the video for its most recent single, “23.” Also appearing in the “Question” video is Nigerian record producer Don Jazzy, who contributes cameo appearances and ad-libbed vocals throughout.

Burna’s mission to export afro-fusion to the American mainstream will continue this year even without a new album as he heads out on tour, hitting major festivals like Governor’s Ball and Outside Lands, as well as headlining his first major concert at the Hollywood Bowl. Queen Naija, Umi, and Donavan’s Sound Club will join him there as openers, then he’ll be off to France, Spain, and Sweden for more festival dates. A previously planned Twice As Tall tour was unfortunately canceled as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Watch Burna Boy’s “Question” video featuring Don Jazzy above.

