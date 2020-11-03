Busta Rhymes blessed New Yorkers with a surprise street performance in Harlem as they stood in line at the polls waiting to vote. Although Busta is a native of Long Island, the New York rap icon clearly wanted to share some love with the other boroughs, pulling up on 125th Street with a DJ and his hype man Spliff Star to promote his new album, Extinction Level Event 2: Wrath Of God and encourage voters. The scene was captured and posted on Twitter by local journalist Joyce Philippe.
On my way home from reporting on #Elections2020 , I ran into @BustaRhymes. Yes, THAT Busta! pic.twitter.com/R3pC8ZxD03
— Joyce Philippe (@JoyceMeetsWorld) November 3, 2020
#JoyToThePolls caught everyone by surprise with an appearance by @BustaRhymes on 125th street! He promo’d his new album and encouraged everyone to play their part by voting in #Election2020. pic.twitter.com/N56IkUot30
— Joyce Philippe (@JoyceMeetsWorld) November 3, 2020
It’s @BustaRhymes bringing #JoyToThePolls in Harlem! #ElectionDefenders pic.twitter.com/aQFgfQX3XQ
— #JoyToThePolls (@JoyToThePolls) November 3, 2020
The performance seems to have been put on by the Election Defenders action network’s Joy To The Polls initiative. The campaign has been putting on dance and musical performances to keep voters’ spirits high since October 24, as well as promoting a series of playlists on Spotify curated by the likes of Billie Joe Armstrong, Maggie Rogers, Swizz Beatz, and others.
View this post on Instagram
PULL UP AND RIDE OUT WITH IS RIGHT NOW!!! @funkflex & The Dragon 🐉 WE’RE ABOUT TO GET BUSY AT THE POLLING SITE IN HARLEM AT AN UNDISCLOSED LOCATION!! 👀👀👀👀IF YOU KNOW WHERE TO BE SEE YOU THERE!!! 🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯 #ELE2THEWRATHOFGODRELOADED AVAILABLE AND STREAMING EVERYWHERE RIGHT NOW WITH 4 MORE BANGERS ADDED TO THE ALBUM!!!!! THE PROPHECY IS BEING FULFILLED!!!! Click link in Bio‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️
Busta Rhymes is fresh off a television performance of “Yuuuu” with Anderson .Paak on The Tonight Show. The performance coincided with the release of E.L.E. 2, his first album in eight years, which features Kendrick Lamar on “Look Over Your Shoulder.” The next place Busta may turn up to perform his classics is the Verzuz set; he recently challenged T.I. to a hits battle. While the King of the South declined, Busta returned fire with some trash talk of his own which may light the competitive fire in T.I. to accept.
View this post on Instagram
TODAY ON THIS ELECTION DAY I STAND WITH MY PEOPLE AND FOR MY PEOPLE!!! SALUTE TO EVERYONE THAT IS DOING THERE PART TODAY BUT WHAT WE ACTUALLY HAVE TO DO IS MUCH DEEPER THAN VOTING!!! WE NEED TO EMPOWER OURSELF MIND, BODY, SPIRIT & ECONOMICALLY SO THAT THESE POLITICIANS WILL HAVE TO PROPERLY NEGOTIATE WITH US FOR OUR DOLLARS AND OUR VOTE!! WE ARE TRULY LIVING IN THE EYE OF THE STORM OF A REAL EXTINCTION LEVEL EVENT WHEN IT COMES TO OUR PEOPLE AND ALL THE SHIT THAT THEY HAVE BEEN TRYING TO DO TO US SINCE THE BEGINNING OF TIME!! BE GREAT MY BEAUTIFUL, POWERFUL & RESILIENT BLACK PEOPLE AND LET’S MAKE SURE THEY FEEL THE WRATH OF GOD!! #ELE2THEWRATHOFGODRELOADED AVAILABLE AND STREAMING EVERYWHERE RIGHT NOW!!! Click link in Bio ‼️‼️‼️‼️ HARLEM I SALUTE Y’ALL!!
Watch Busta’s sidewalk performance above.