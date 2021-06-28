Getty Image
Cardi B Showed Up During Migos’ ‘Type Sh*t’ Performance To Announce She’s Pregnant Again

Migos recently released the third installment of their ongoing Culture series, and Culture III offered more of the same triplet flows and lightning fast rap verses that have been their signature from the beginning. With the impact of Culture III — including a collaboration with none other than Drake on “Having Our Way” — of course the Atlanta trio would be a presence at tonight’s BET Awards. Of course, the beloved group has been up against some heavy charges with the drama that went down between Quavo and Saweetie, who were formerly one of hip-hop’s hottest couples and had a rather brutal, public breakup. Aside from allegations of cheating, which Quavo deflected, some expensive gifts have been rescinded, and Saweetie is ready to move on.

Another related couple is doing much better though, during their performance tonight of “Type Sh*t” off the album — a collaboration with Cardi B — the one and only “WAP” artist announced that she’s pregnant again. Though her own relationship with Offset has been a little tumultuous, it looks like the couple is happy to be expanding their family. Check out the video of their performance and Cardi’s big announcement above, along with a newly shared photo on Twitter below.

Cardi B is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

