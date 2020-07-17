By now, Cardi B is a pro at fielding most of the odd things social media throws her way. Slick comments from fans, political commentators, and rival rappers usually slide right off her. But every once in a while, something comes along that is so strange, even the normally unfazed Cardi has no idea how to react.

That’s what happened today when a fan shared a Cameo video of a Tiger King star singing Cardi’s song “Best Life” as a birthday message to the fan’s father. Cameo is an app that allows fans to request personalized messages from celebrities, and while the names available to choose from are recognizable, they are understandably not exactly A-listers. The fan in question must be a big fan of Tiger King, as she seems to have requested the show’s quasi-antagonist, Carole Baskin, to sing “Best Life” from Cardi’s debut album Invasion Of Privacy to a stuffed tiger before telling the addressee happy birthday with her signature “Hi, all you cool cats and kittens” greeting.

Wait a damn minute …..Ya better not be plotting on me😩 https://t.co/puTnEP3IAN — iamcardib (@iamcardib) July 17, 2020

Spookily enough, Baskin also congratulates Claire’s dad on his recent divorce(!). Cardi B, who is a noted fan of the wild show, wasn’t quite sure what to make of the video, offering up a nonplussed “Wait a damn minute” response before hoping, “Ya better not be plotting on me,” a clear reference to Tiger King‘s titular Joe Exotic‘s constant insistence that Baskin killed her ex-husband and fed him to a tiger. It looks like even Cardi can be caught off guard and has a little paranoid streak of her own as a result of her love of the show.

