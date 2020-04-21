Cardi B has emerged as an unexpected outspoken voice in politics. Early on in the election cycle, Cardi B endorsed Bernie Sanders and interviewed him about his policies on several occasions. She even recently gave him advice on the state of his nails while in quarantine. The rapper has also been vocal about the current pandemic. Following a viral remix of her social media coronavirus speech, Cardi has been offering her two cents about staying healthy during the pandemic, and the singer isn’t happy about Georgia lifting their temporary ban on non-essential businesses.
Georgia’s governor Brian Kemp announced Monday that he plans to reopen the state with some restrictions. While the state currently has over 18,000 confirmed cases, Governor Kemp said he plans to allow non-essential businesses like gyms, nail salons, barbershops, some restaurants, bowling alleys, and even movie theaters to resume operations as soon as Friday. Many criticized the governor’s decision, including Cardi B.
Commenting on an Instagram post about the state’s new policy, Cardi B issued a stern warning. “Don’t go around your parents or grandparents!” she wrote. “Once there sick and in the hospital wit covid you won’t be able to see how and what they are treating them with.” Cardi ended her cautionary message with a reminder of her priorities: “Health over capitalism.”
View this post on Instagram
Gyms, Bowling Alleys, Hair Salons, Barber Shops, Nail Salons and More To Open on Friday in Georgia – written- by @choose_wisely2 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ With more than 18,900 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and a death toll of 733, #Georgia Governor #BrainKemp plans to reopen the state with some restrictions. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Kemp said in his Monday press briefing that #gyms, bowling alleys, hair salons, barbershops, and nail salons could reopen statewide on Friday. Kemp added he’ll allow elective surgeries to take place as well. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ With strict social-distancing guidelines, some restaurants and movie theatres will be able to resume operations, as well. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Georgia’s statewide stay-home-order will expire April 30, and the vulnerable population and the elderly will remain under the stay-home-order until May 13. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Churches and other places of worship are allowed to hold services within the social-distancing guidelines. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ According to Kemp, the Georgia Department of Public Health is seeing a decrease in COVID-19 cases and a decline of people being hospitalized for COVID. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Kemp also announced an app to help with the testing process. With the app, people who believe they have the virus will be able to see their test status within 72 hours. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ The Atlanta Public Schools system has shut down two of its food distribution centers after employees tested positive for COVID-19. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Kemp's said with the state reopening; he’s expecting the COVID-19 cases to increase. But he believes that the state medical system will be able to handle the surge in cases with the increase of hospital capacity.
Read Cardi’s full message above.
Cardi B is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.