Cardi B announced she is pregnant with her second child in a big way. The rapper waited to share the news until her performance with Migos at the 2021 BET Awards last month. She walked on stage to deliver her “Type Sh*t” verse in a bedazzled jumpsuit that showed off her sizeable baby bump. Ever since making the announcement, Cardi has been no stranger to sharing pregnancy updates. But she also revealed a trick that allowed her to expertly hide her baby bump for months.

Cardi B recently took to social media to share her secret to slimming her waist, showing that it’s all about angles. In a TikTok overlaid with the “How would they know?” audio, Cardi flexes in a skin-tight jumpsuit. From head-on, Cardi’s baby bump is completely hidden. But once she turns to the side, it’s clear that the rapper is several months pregnant.

Now that Cardi has gone public with her baby bump, she’s able to share a handful of gorgeous pregnancy photos. The most recent set features a loving embrace by Offset and an adorable portrait with her daughter Kulture. “I just know these two will love each other soo much and argue soo much since they’re 3 years apart…just like me and Henny,” she said about her daughter’s relationship with her second child. “But one thing for sure is they’ll have each other’s back like no one else ever will.”

