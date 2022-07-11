At the beginning of the month, Cardi B continued the journey towards her long-awaited sophomore album by releasing “Hot Sh*t,” her fiery collaboration with Kanye West and Lil Durk. The track features three solid verses from the artists who all did well over Tay Keith’s thumping production. Now, almost two weeks after the song’s arrival, Cardi is finally ready to share a video for it. She announced the visual with a brief teaser video that captures her descending from the side of a skyscraper. Cardi also confirmed that the video will arrive on July 12 at 8pm ET.

Shortly after she released “Hot Sh*t,” Cardi explained why a video did not arrive together with the single.

“Oh my goodness, I don’t want to talk about the video because this video has brought me so much drama,” she said during an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe. “So this is the first time I ever do CGI. I’m very particular on how I like my things, and I really like when things look super realistic. I like building sets, or I like to be in a place.”

She continued, “I couldn’t maneuver or move how I wanted to, because I was very confused. After I finished the video, I find out that this sh*t takes so long. I did this video around March, and it’s still not even ready yet. And it’s just so frustrating that I’m like, ‘You know what? Just put the f*cking song out. I don’t even give a f*ck anymore. I’m over it.'”

