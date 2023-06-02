If Cardi B ever decides to try basketball in addition to wedding planning, sushi cheffing, and football training, it looks like she’s already got a roster spot thanks to her verse on Latto’s “Put It On Da Floor Again” remix. The Louisana State University Women’s Basketball Twitter account responded to Cardi’s lyrical shout-out in the song (“I been ballin’ so damn hard, could’ve went to LSU”), writing, “ok @iamcardib we’re ready for you,” and including a photo of Cardi in a Tigers jersey. It’s incredible:

The appreciation certainly appeared to go both ways. LSU’s star forward Angel Reese makes a cameo appearance in the video for “Put It On Da Floor Again,” thanks to her impressive performance in the NCAA National Championship — both on and off the court — on the way to LSU becoming the NCAA Champions. Reese became a star after drawing criticism and acclaim for performing the Tony Yayo/John Cena “You can’t see me” gesture at rival Caitlin Clark, mimicking Clark doing it herself just a few games before. The instantly viral moment sparked a slew of discussions from the inane (“sportsmanship!”) to the vital (“Why is the media only lavishing attention on the white girl amidst this historic run by LSU?”)

The only way any of this gets any cooler is if Latto and Cardi do another remix, this time with Reese’s LSU teammate Flau’jae Johnson, who has already been invited to rap with Lil Wayne. Cardi, Latto, if you see this: Make it happen. For me. Please.

Cardi B is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.