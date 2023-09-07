Cardi B may or may not be dropping her highly anticipated sophomore album soon, though she confirmed it will not be around her October 11 birthday and might not be in October at all because “I don’t want no sh*t related to work in October,” as she told DJ Whoo Kid this week.

Luckily, that doesn’t conflict with her plan to release “Bongos” with Megan Thee Stallion this Friday, September 8. It’s notable for many reasons, especially because it reunites them three years after their world-dominating “WAP” success. Everybody is excited, except for far-right conservatives.

“I wonder how people are gonna react to this vibe because they’re really, like, expecting ‘WAP,'” Cardi B told DJ Whoo Kid for an episode of his Whoo’s House podcast (as relayed by Billboard), which was public earlier Thursday (September 7) but has since been made private. “Like, ‘Oh, here they go again talking this and that.'”

She added, “We are talking a little, you know, about some p*ssy, but not like ‘WAP’-type of stuff.”

Cardi B promised that the accompanying “Bongos” video will be “beautiful” after she and Meg “worked so hard” and “put in our sweat and everything,” but again, she nixed any comparisons to “WAP”: “The [single] cover [art] gives off a ‘WAP’ vibe, but it’s not.”

On Thursday afternoon, Cardi B posted a video of her twerking on a couch, despite being “sleepy as f*ck,” across her socials.