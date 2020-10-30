Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion have already taken fans behind the scenes of their “WAP” video in a clip from last month, but now there’s a new video that unveils more trivia about the production. For example, Cardi originally wanted Meg to have a spider on her head, as if being surrounded by snakes wasn’t skin-crawling enough.

This fact comes via a new “Vevo Footnotes” version of the “WAP” visual, which quotes Cardi as saying, “I really like my solo, I like both the solos because I just really thought and I knew that it was gonna be so fire. A room completely covered with cheetah. A room covered with like, tigers. I originally wanted Megan to have a spider on her head, I don’t know why, I just thought it was gonna be so beautiful.”

Director Collin Tilley also noted some of his visual inspirations for the video, saying, “I’m a big Tim Burton fan, I would say I’m always inspired by childhood books, Dr. Suess, etc.”

The clip offers some other neat tidbits beyond those, so watch the “Vevo Footnotes” video of “WAP” above.

