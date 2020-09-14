Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP” has proven to be a tremendous success, and now it is racking up even more achievements. Today, Billboard announced their new Global 200 chart and revealed that its first No. 1 song is “WAP.”

Alongside the Global 200, Billboard is also introducing the Global Excl. US chart, which is similar to the Global 200 but, as the name suggests, excludes US streaming and sales data. Maluma’s “Hawái” has the honor of being the first track to top the Global Excl. US chart.

Billboard describes the charts in a series of tweets, writing, “For the first time, @billboard is launching two authoritative charts ranking the top songs globally. The new weekly charts, the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. US, are based on worldwide streams and download sales. The Billboard Global 200 is inclusive of all songs worldwide, while the Billboard Global Excl. US focuses on all territories outside the United States. Both charts collate sales and streaming data from more than 200 territories, with rankings based on a weighted formula incorporating official-only streams on both subscription and ad-supported tiers of leading digital platforms, and downloads from key online music retailers.”

“WAP” previously enjoyed a run at No. 1 on the Hot 100, although it was taken down by BTS’ “Dynamite.”

