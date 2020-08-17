In unsurprising news, “WAP,” the world dominating single from Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart this morning. Also unsurprisingly, Cardi and Megan are pretty excited about it.

Cardi shared a video reacting to the news this morning, writing on Instagram, “Number f*ckin one !!!!!NUMBER 1 !!!My 4th number 1 on @billboard hot 100….I’m just so thankful I want to hug the LORD !! Thank you soo much @theestallion .I don’t even know how to thank you ,I wish I can give you a big ass hug !!! Thank you to my fans Megan fans,Thank you the world for listening .Im just soooo thankful I can’t even type it .Imma get like a bad b*tch and tell ya later.Love ya WAAAAAAAPP.”

In a follow-up post, she shared a bunch of screenshots that explain all the accolades and wrote, “Breaking pop records! HIP HOP DID THAT !! I’m sooo f*ckin happy .Im so proud of us !Yooo God is sooooo big .I did NOT see this coming I wasn’t even expecting all this yooo.Wap Wap Wap!!!!! Thank you @theestallion !!!GETTING DRUNKYYY EARLY !!!!”

Megan shared a reaction of her own, writing on Instagram, “Me and cardi just got off the phone screaming [crying emojis] FIRST FEMALE RAP COLLABORATION IN HISTORY TO DEBUT AT NUMBER 1 [crying emojis[ God is so great [praying emoji] THANK YALL !!! @iamcardib thank you for all your words of encouragement, thank you for all the laughs, & thank you for having me on the record [heart emojis] #WAP”

