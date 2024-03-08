Cardi B is done letting anxiety get the best of her. With her long-awaited sophomore album slated to drop this year, she has a mountain of music to serve to fans. Her Missy Elliott-approved “Like What (Freestyle)” was just the start. Yesterday (March 7), Cardi took to Instagram to tease her follow-up record, “Miami.”

As a Bronx native, Cardi pulled inspiration for the tropical city for the forthcoming fiery track. From the studio, Cardi B shared an extended snippet of the record, and she’s giving major Gangsta B*tch Music, Vol. 3 energy. “Look, I see my opps linkin’ up / I’m like, ‘What in the f*ck?’ / If you scared then just say that / Ho, enough is enough / They was just in my DM’s / Ain’t no trustin’ these sluts / I’m about to call up Diamond / B*tch, knuck if you buck,” she raps.

According to the simple caption, the song will drop next Friday, March 15. Cardi B’s previous single, “Bongos,” with Megan Thee Stallion, was a take on Brazilian funk. For “Miami,” Cardi B is looking to bring back to the gritty streets of New York.

“Miami” is due out 3/15 via Atlantic Records. Find more information here.

