Getty Image
Music

Cardi B’s Gift For Offset’s Birthday Is Guaranteed To Make You Blush

FacebookTwitterMusic News Editor

Today (December 14) is Offset’s 29th birthday and it looks like he has tonight, Cardi B has some wet-ass plans for him.

A couple days ago, Cardi took to Twitter to express her concern that she wasn’t sure what to get Offset for his special day, tweeting, “I don’t know what to get this man for his birthday. Like he haves EVERYTHING!!!….Like he got me.” A fan suggested that she give him “something money can’t buy” and “something that means something to the both of you,” to which Cardi responded, “I already gave him head 2 days ago.”

Now that Cardi has had some time to think about it, it looks like she has at least part of her gift figured out. Earlier today, Cardi shared a video and captioned it, “How imma do this nikka tonight for his birthday.” In the clip, Cardi is seated on Offset as she moves her body in a suggestive way.

Things have been great for Offset over the past couple months. He and Cardi decided to call off their divorce, he gave meals to Atlanta residents, and he got a part in a Pete Davidson movie.

Cardi B is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

Tags: ,

Around The Web

Listen To This
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
×