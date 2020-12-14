Cardi B’s Gift For Offset’s Birthday Is Guaranteed To Make You Blush

Today (December 14) is Offset’s 29th birthday and it looks like he has tonight, Cardi B has some wet-ass plans for him.

A couple days ago, Cardi took to Twitter to express her concern that she wasn’t sure what to get Offset for his special day, tweeting, “I don’t know what to get this man for his birthday. Like he haves EVERYTHING!!!….Like he got me.” A fan suggested that she give him “something money can’t buy” and “something that means something to the both of you,” to which Cardi responded, “I already gave him head 2 days ago.”

I don’t know what to get this man for his birthday.😢Like he haves EVERYTHING!!!….Like he got me. — iamcardib (@iamcardib) December 13, 2020

I already gave him head 2 days ago https://t.co/JjO9N6023T — iamcardib (@iamcardib) December 13, 2020

Now that Cardi has had some time to think about it, it looks like she has at least part of her gift figured out. Earlier today, Cardi shared a video and captioned it, “How imma do this nikka tonight for his birthday.” In the clip, Cardi is seated on Offset as she moves her body in a suggestive way.

How imma do this nikka tonight for his birthday 😈 pic.twitter.com/55O3XjidgF — iamcardib (@iamcardib) December 14, 2020

Things have been great for Offset over the past couple months. He and Cardi decided to call off their divorce, he gave meals to Atlanta residents, and he got a part in a Pete Davidson movie.

