It is an exciting time for Cardi B as she has released her first single in two years, “Hot Sh**,” featuring Kanye West and Lil Durk–or, at least it should be. The Grammy-winning rapper sat down for an Apple Music 1 interview with Zane Lowe and kept it very honest about the struggles she endured with this record, specifically its music video.

“Oh my goodness, I don’t want to talk about the video” the Invasion of Privacy artist reveals in the interview, “because this video has brought me so much drama. So this is the first time I ever do CGI. I’m very particular on how I like my things, and I really like when things look super realistic. I like building sets, or I like to be in a place.

She continued later saying “I couldn’t maneuver or move how I wanted to, because I was very confused. After I finished the video, I find out that this s**t takes so long. I did this video around March, and it’s still not even ready yet. And it’s just so frustrating that I’m like, ‘You know what? Just put the f***ing song out. I don’t even give a f**k anymore. I’m over it.'”

Elsewhere, she spoke on connecting with Kanye West and why she enjoyed his verse so much. “Kanye gave me this verse a couple of months ago when he was just all over the media, because of all of the things that were going on,” Cardi stated in reference to his drama with ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her new beau Pete Davidson. “I like how his verse, it’s personal, but it’s not that personal.”

Despite the negativity surrounding Ye, Cardi sees more within him. “I’m so happy that he gave me this verse,” she continued. “And I had a lot of conversations with Kanye West. I learned so much about him and he’s such an amazing, sweet person. I’ve been feeling like, I wish a lot of people have conversations with him so they could just see the real him.”

“Hot Sh**” is the lead single for Cardi B’s forthcoming album, though no title or release date is set yet as she last announced there were some technical difficulties to work out. In the meantime, check out her new single above.

