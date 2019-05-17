Carly Rae Jepsen’s ‘Too Much’ Video Is A Trippy Hall Of Mirrors

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Carly Rae Jepsen, princess of bubblegum pop and ever-relatable romantic, just released a new album, Dedicated. It’s 15 songs of pure bliss worth getting lost in, but the Canadian singer-songwriter is not giving fans a rest. Striking while the iron is at its hottest, Jepsen has just released a new video for her song “Too Much.”

In the video, Jepsen and a couple friends hang out in her living room on a rainy night. They get in a cupcake food fight, do elaborate choreography, regular night-in stuff. Her “friends” wear cropped blonde wigs and identical outfits to her, though, making the whole scene look especially cool and slightly trippy. There’s probably a Freudian metaphor in there, too, but it’s almost too fun to analyze.

If this isn’t enough “Too Much” for you, Jepsen also performed the song on The Late Late Show With James Corden Thursday night. Looking like the millennial spitting image of Blondie in the “Heart Of Glass” video, Jepsen danced in sequins under a glowing disco ball. Between the late-night performance and the new video, it looks like Jepsen is promoting “Too Much” as her main post-release single off Dedicated, and it’s a great choice. The song is three minutes of pure joy, and never loses its shine no matter how many times you watch it.

Watch the video for “Too Much” (and Jepsen’s performance of it on Corden) above.