Young Thug And Gunna Perform ‘Hot’ With A Marching Band On ‘The Tonight Show’

During this NFL season, The Tonight Show has been hosting special Sunday night editions of the show, and part of last night’s festivities was a visit from Young Thug and Gunna, who performed their collaborative track, “Hot.”

It wasn’t just those two, though, as they were also joined by Wheezy and the Temple University Diamond Marching Band, which added a nice touch to the performance, in both a visual and aural aspect.

This isn’t the first time Thug and Gunna have been on a track together. In fact, the two have been teaming up a lot lately: In August, Gunna joined Thug in his “Surf” video, and in September, they both featured on Jacquees’ single “Verify.” Thug also features on Gunna’s 2018 song “3 Headed Snakes.” Gunna has been collaborating with a lot of folks besides Thug in recent days as well, as he recently teamed with G-Eazy for his “I Wanna Rock” video, and with French Montana in his “Suicide Doors” video. As for Thug, he’s apparently not sure if he’s going to be on Kanye West’s upcoming album Jesus Is King, which is now set to be released this week.

Watch Young Thug and Gunna perform “Hot” on The Tonight Show above.