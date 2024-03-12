Rappers’ love for manga runs deep. So when news that Akira Toriyama, the creator of the beloved series Dragon Ball, died was released online, it shocked the music world. Since the announcement back on March 7, fans around the globe have poured out their love for Toriyama’s work online.

A few of those lifelong supporters included rappers Chance The Rapper and Denzel Curry. The news left The Voice judge and “Yah Know” rapper lost for words. In a gallery uploaded to his official Instagram page, the rapper couldn’t string together a message profound enough to express his sorrow. Instead, he used an array of tearful video clips blended with a few screenshots of the series’ many forms (video games, TV shows, and comics) to speak for him. Within the assortment, Chance included an image of the late visual artist.

On the other hand, Curry penned a lengthy note in his Instagram Stories (captured by HipHopDX, a fellow subsidiary of Warner Music Group) to pay tribute to the Manga legend.

“Akira Toriyama’s work has inspired me to be the best artist I can be,” he wrote. “Growing up in Carol City [, Florida] with a house full of brothers, his work was always something me and my siblings bonded over. His work on ‘Dragon Ball,’ ‘Dragon Ball Z,’ ‘GT,’ and ‘Super’ made me want to be the best version of myself because Goku was the person that kids looked up to.”

Tributes will continue to pour in from musicians.

Toriyama’s cause of death has not been officially announced. However, according to a fan page, the 68-year-old officially passed away on March 1 as the result of acute subdural hematoma.