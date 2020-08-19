Chance The Rapper lends a verse to up and coming rapper and fellow Chicagoan Baha Banks’ new song, “Shake That Ass,” which Labeled as a track “FOR CHICAGOOOO.” A track that would do well in a strip club, it finds the Chicago natives showing their support for the ladies who want to shake their assets while encouraging those in the audience to “blow that bag” and “spend that cash.” On his verse, Chance The Rapper is in a very energetic mood as he prompts the ladies to “throw that left cheek on the beat.”

The track arrives in a fairly quiet year for Chance. Earlier this year he debuted a new song with Lil Wayne and Young Thug and appeared alongside Peter CottonTale’s “Pray For Real” and G Herbo’s “PTSD.” He’s still been in the spotlight: Last month, Chance was criticized for his stance on Kanye West, particularly his run for president. This came after the rapper criticized J. Cole for his own criticisms of Noname on his “Snow On Tha Bluff” track.

As for Baha Banks, the Chicago native has been on her grind recently, with her last release arriving at the top of the year with “Need Dat.”

You can listen to “Shake That Ass” in the video above.