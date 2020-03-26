Chance The Rapper Made An ‘Instagram Playlist’ Of His Television Performances

“Social distance and chill” just got a lot more chill. Chance The Rapper, knowing cooped-up fans would be hungry for more entertainment options as America continues to shelter at home in response to the COVID-19 coronavirus, has offered the perfect way to kill an hour or so on your phone: An Instagram playlist of his live television performances from the last few years.

Starting with “Same Drugs” from his 2016 appearance on Saturday Night Live and encompassing his Tiny Desk Concert from 2017, his Tonight Show performance of “Blessings” with Anthony Hamilton, DRAM, Raury, and Ty Dolla Sign, his 2020 NBA All-Star performance from his hometown of Chicago, and his recent performance of “Roo” from The Late Late Show with his brother Taylor Bennett — their first live performance together ever. While there are a few missing — his Good Morning America concert, for one — it’s a fitting representation of the Rapper’s last few years of exploding stardom.

Chance also recently returned the music video for his and Jay Electronica‘s Coloring Book collaboration “How Great” to the internet for the first time in years. He seems to be making the most of his social media in the social distancing era, reminding fans why they loved him in the first place all while reminding them that we’re all just bored in the house together:

Check out the post above to access the playlist and follow Uproxx’s coronavirus coverage here.