Frequent collaborators Justin Bieber and Chance The Rapper recently linked up again for a new joint effort, “Holy.” The pair is pleased with how the song has performed and how well it’s been received, so to celebrate, they’re teaming up with Cash App to give money to fans who could use it.

The two shared the same message (but with names appropriately swapped) on Twitter this afternoon, writing, “Thanks for the love on Holy. @justinbieber and I are partnering with Cash App to give away a total of $250k today to those affected by these hard times. Tell us your story if you feel like sharing. To enter drop your $cashtag & use #JBChanceHoly.”

This giveaway mirrors what Bieber recently explained is the message of the song and video: “It basically shows how an act of compassion can really change the trajectory of someone’s life or day. And just having empathy for people. That’s our goal with this project, is just to inspire, to bring hope in this kind of uncertain, fragile time.” He also discussed why he got Chance on the track, saying, “Chance is one of my good friends, I consider him a brother. I asked him if there was anything on his heart that he wanted to share on this record, and he was like, ‘Yeah, I would love to.'”

Meanwhile, other artists have also teamed with Cash App this year to share the wealth with fans. In August, Megan Thee Stallion gave away $1 million away to celebrate the success of “WAP,” and she and Lil Nas X also distributed funds to fans at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.