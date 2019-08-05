Getty Image

Chance The Rapper‘s The Big Day came in at No. 2 on Billboard‘s 200 Albums chart in its first week, only narrowing missing out on No. 1 thanks to a surprising entry. Christian rapper NF managed to outsell Chance with his fourth studio album, The Search. According to Billboard, The Search actually becomes NF’s second No. 1 album after Perception, doubling its predecessor’s sales totals with 130,000 equivalent album units.

Meanwhile, Chance’s The Big Day came in second with 108,000 equivalent album units — mostly through streams — making it Chance’s highest-charting album and his third top 10. Chance earned his first top 10 with Coloring Book in 2016 and his second this year after re-releasing Acid Rap to streaming platforms, where it debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard 200. The Big Day racked up 27,000 in album sales thanks to Chance’s album bundles packaging downloads with tour tickets, while also tallying 80,000 streaming equivalent units. The Search, meanwhile, clocked 84,000 album sales, also supported by bundles.

The remainder of the Billboard 200’s top ten this week finds Ed Sheeran at No. 3 with No.6 Collaborations Project, Billie Eilish’s When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? at No. 4, Chris Brown’s Indigo at No. 5, Lil Nas X’s 7 at No. 6, Lizzo’s Cuz I Love You at No. 7, Key Glock and Young Dolph’s Dum And Dummer debuting at No. 8, Of Monsters And Men’s Fever Dream at No. 9, and Dreamville’s Revenge Of The Dreamers III at No. 10.