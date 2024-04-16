In the past few weeks, Drake has found himself at the center of a maelstrom of beef that sees several of his longtime collaborators turning on him in the wake of Kendrick Lamar’s open challenge on Future and Metro Boomin’s We Don’t Trust You song “Like That.” It isn’t just rappers, either; former Miami Dolphins linebacker Channing Crowder even wants smoke now after attending Drake’s tour and catching the rapper’s flirtatious affections directed at his wife Aja.

“Aye Future and Metro!” he wrote on Twitter. “I see why y’all still don’t trust him. This man was shooting at my Baby from the air.” In the video, Aja and Channing enjoy the show from a box and Drake can be seen performing from an elevated platform. However, when Drake notices Aja dancing and shouts her out (“The green right there… fine as hell!”), Channing jokes, “I’ll see Drake in the parking lot!” In the tweet, he expresses his enthusiasm for the idea of shooting back, barking, “Let me in the booth!!”

Aye Future and Metro! I see why y’all still don’t trust him. This man was shooting at my Baby from the air. 🗣️Let me in the booth!!! pic.twitter.com/Aw15q0eusL — Channing Crowder (@OfficialCrowder) April 14, 2024

Of course, this all seems in good fun, whereas the smoke K. Dot had for Drake appears to have opened the floodgates for a bunch of friends turned foes — including ASAP Rocky, Rick Ross, and The Weeknd — to join in on jumping him after Megan Thee Stallion initially declared open season on him a few months ago with “Hiss.”