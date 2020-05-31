A number of artists have stepped up over the weekend with messages that align with their fans who have hit the streets to protest following the death of George Floyd while in police custody. Killer Mike, Cardi B, Lil Wayne, Beyonce, Billie Eilish, and Rihanna have all shared messages that fall in line with that of protestors all across the country.

Other acts have joined protestors in the streets including J. Cole in Fayetville, NC. But at least one artist has seen their protest efforts end in arrest. Chika joined a peaceful protest in Los Angeles on Saturday, things turned for the worst as she was arrested in the middle of her protest.

Sharing multiple videos to her Instagram, the first video showed Chika on a bus where she revealed that they were getting cited as a result of their participation in the protest.

“Hey y’all, so we’re on the f*cking bus, they’re calling us bodies in cages,” she said in the video. “As of right now they’ve let us know that we’re getting cited. I’m in here because I watch them put their hands on my manager, while she was trying to leave. I said ‘Hey, she walking away,’ and they said, ‘Get her too.’ Nobody in this bus did anything wrong, every single person here is in here unlawfully. The dude next to me is pissed, he’s been here for five hours. I’m okay though, I’m f*cking okay, y’all don’t worry.”

Chika would also share a video of her attempts to disperse and calm down the crowd during the protest, despite later being arrested for failure to disperse. Upon her release she returned back to her home where she shared another video, one that lasted more than 30 minutes and detailed the events that led up to her arrest as well as what occurred after.

Chika is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.