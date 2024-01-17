Chloe X Halle Twerk It Out To A Drake Favorite In The First Video From Halle’s Pregnancy

Now that Halle Bailey has finally revealed the birth of her and DDG’s baby Halo, the floodgates of pregnancy content have opened. After months of Halle staying off social media to protect her mental health, she’s apparently given her sister Chloe the green light to start sharing the videos and photos the two inevitably shot during the pregnancy. Chloe’s first post shows that the baby weight didn’t slow the younger Bailey down one bit as the sisters teamed up to twerk it out to Drake’s For All The Dogs ratchet favorite, “Rich Baby Daddy” featuring Sexyy Red and SZA.

The rumors of Halle’s pregnancy swirled throughout the last quarter of 2023 as the Color Purple star mostly stayed out of the press cycle for the film despite playing a major role in it and being featured heavily in the trailers. Any appearances she did make in public were in very baggy clothing to hide the baby bump. However, the sisters — and DDG — went to extreme lengths to downplay the rumors, with Chloe appearing to address them by telling fans to “keep my sister’s name out your mouth” and DDG trolling fans with a baby doll on a livestream.

Now that the baby has arrived, though, he already has over 50,000 followers on Instagram, despite only having one photo. But in terms of the Bailey fam social media, it seems we’re mostly just happy to see more Chloe X Halle content — and the potential for a follow-up to Ungodly Hour.