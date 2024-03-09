JT is ready to step out on her own.

The “Sideways” rapper quickly rose to popularity in hip-hop as part of the duo City Girls. Alongside her longtime friend Yung Miami, the ladies’ raunchy South Florida sound made them a household name. Now that the group has made good on their promise to drop a new album, RAW (Real Ass Wh*res), JT has moved full steam ahead on her solo career. Past collaborations with artists like Nicki Minaj and Kali Uchis were just a start.

Today (March 9), JT took to her official social media pages to announce her very first solo US tour. The 13-date run will begin on March 23 in Houston, Texas. Although JT has not confirmed when ticket sales will start, she did confirm that more dates will be revealed, including a stop in Detroit, Michigan (which appears on the promotional graphic without a date). View the full tour schedule and official poster below.