City Girls’ JT Is Stepping Out On Her Own For The Rapper’s Very First Solo US Tour

JT is ready to step out on her own.

The “Sideways” rapper quickly rose to popularity in hip-hop as part of the duo City Girls. Alongside her longtime friend Yung Miami, the ladies’ raunchy South Florida sound made them a household name. Now that the group has made good on their promise to drop a new album, RAW (Real Ass Wh*res), JT has moved full steam ahead on her solo career. Past collaborations with artists like Nicki Minaj and Kali Uchis were just a start.

Today (March 9), JT took to her official social media pages to announce her very first solo US tour. The 13-date run will begin on March 23 in Houston, Texas. Although JT has not confirmed when ticket sales will start, she did confirm that more dates will be revealed, including a stop in Detroit, Michigan (which appears on the promotional graphic without a date). View the full tour schedule and official poster below.

JT 2024 Tour Dates

03/23 — Houston, TX @ The Sekai
03/24 — Dallas, TX @ The Garden
03/29 — Jacksonville, FL @ Club Elevation
03/30 — Miami, FL @ Nomi
03/31 — Tampa, FL @ Tally Ho
04/05 — Milwaukee, WI @ Mr. G
04/06 — Cleveland, OH @ Medusa
04/13 — Miami, FL @ Carol City Park
04/19 — West Palm, FL @ Club Ivy
04/20 — Charlotte, NC @ Compound
04/21 — Baltimore, MD @ Icons
04/26 — New York, NY @ The Harbor
04/27 — Kansas City, MO @ Club Municipal

JT 2024 Tour Poster

