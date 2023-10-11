Miami rap duo City Girls is three years removed from the release of their last album, City On Lock. Since then, they haven’t lost any of their momentum while pursuing other projects, including solo singles and Yung Miami’s show Caresha Please. This month, they’ll build on the foundation they’ve already laid with their third studio album, RAW, which they announced during last night’s BET Hip-Hop Awards.

City Girls will release their new album R.A.W (Real A** Wh*res) next Friday, October 20.pic.twitter.com/5d7ZFCZy52 — Female Rap Room (@FemaleRapRoom) October 11, 2023

The album’s title is an acronym, which stands for “Real Ass Wh*res,” and its release date will be next Friday, October 20. They’ve released a steady stream of singles this year, including “Face Down,” “I Need A Thug,” and “Piñata,” and while none has been a runaway hit like “Act Up,” they’ve been enough to drive excitement among the girls’ hardcore day-one fans — which is usually all you need at times like these. Meanwhile, they also delivered a crowd-pleasing performance at the BET Hip-Hop Awards, proving that demand for their services is still just as high as ever.

While fans have been waiting for a new album from JT and Yung Miami, they’ve both kept busy. Yung Miami has had her show on Revolt, while JT launched her No Bars Reform initiative in July.

RAW (Real Ass Wh*res) is due on 10/20 via Quality Control Music.