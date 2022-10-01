Bad Bunny made the final U.S. stop in his World’s Hottest Tour last night in Los Angeles at SoFi Stadium, but the “Ojitos Lindos” singer didn’t leave the City of Angels without making an even greater lasting mark than just a memorable on-stage performance. That’s because the Los Angeles City Council declared that October 1st will be forever known as “Bad Bunny Day” in L.A.

L.A. City Councilman Kevin de León (a former congressman) was the one who introduced the resolution, which was seconded by every other member of the council. In speaking with local press, De León cited Bad Bunny’s, “Immense cultural impact to the Latino community across the City of L.A.” Adding that, “The City of LA’s population is 50% Latino, one of the largest Latino populations in the world outside Latin American countries. Bad Bunny’s cultural impact will have a tremendous and positive influence on future generations and will redefine Latino culture in Los Angeles and beyond for years to come.”

The cultural impact of what Bad Bunny has done for Música Latina’s global appeal is undeniable. He was the most-streamed artist in the world on Spotify last year and continues to raise his profile as an artist. Furthermore, the motion from the L.A. Council cited, the reggaeton and trap artist as, “Transcending those genres through the incorporation of rock, punk, and soul.”