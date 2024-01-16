Cole Bennett and Lyrical Lemonade are just a few weeks away from dropping their new album, All Is Yellow. As the tracklist was recently revealed, with a ton of powerful performers making the cut, the anticipation has been building from fans. Here’s everything to know about All Is Yellow before it drops.

Cole Bennett and Lyrical Lemonade’s All Is Yellow Release Date All Is Yellow is out 1/26 via Def Jam. Find more information here. Cole Bennett and Lyrical Lemonade’s All Is Yellow Tracklist 1. “Fly Away” Feat. Sheck Wes, Ski Mask The Slump God, and JID

2. “Guitar In My Room” Feat. Lil Durk and Kid Cudi

3. “Say Ya Grace” Feat. Chief Keef and Lil Yachty

4. “This My Life” Feat. Lil Tecca, The Kid Laroi, and Lil Skies

5. “First Night” Feat. Teezo Touchdown, Juicy J, Cochise, Denzel Curry, and Lil B

6. “Special” Feat. Latto, Swae Lee, and Aminé

7. “With The Fish” Feat. $not and 6 Dogs

8. “Doomsday” Feat. Juice WRLD and Cordae

9. “Doomsday Pt. 2” Feat. Eminem

10. “Fallout” Feat. Gus Dapperton, Lil Yachty, and Joey Badass

11. “Equilibrium” Feat. BabyTron and G Herbo

12. “Hello There” Feat. Corbin, Lil Tracy, and Black Kray

13. “Hummingbird” Feat. UMI, Sahbabii, and Teezo Touchdown

14. “Stop Giving Me Advice” Feat. Jack Harlow and Dave

Cole Bennett and Lyrical Lemonade’s All Is Yellow Singles So far, “Fallout,” “Doomsday,” “Guitar In My Room,” “Hello There,” and “Stop Giving Me Advice” have been released as the album’s singles. Cole Bennett and Lyrical Lemonade’s All Is Yellow Features There are a ton of features on All Is Yellow. Some of them include Jack Harlow, Latto, Eminem, the late Juice WRLD, Kid Cudi, Teezo Touchdown, Lil Yachty, Chief Keef, and many more. Every song on the album has at least one feature.