Later this week, Conway The Machine will release his new album, God Don’t Make Mistakes, which will be his official debut on Eminem’s Shady Records, which he signed to back in 2017. Last summer, the rapper revealed that it would include contributions from Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, Benny The Butcher, Westside Gunn, Jill Scott, T.I., and more. Six days before the release of God Don’t Make Mistakes, which arrives on February 25, Conway decided to surprise his fans with a special treat: He released his latest mixtape, Greetings Earthlings.

“I spent my birthday Cooking up a plate for y’all and it’s All star weekend too so I’m in a good mood,” Conway said in a post on Instagram. “Here’s Something to hold y’all over until the 25th.” Greetings Earthlings is set to arrive with 14 songs and it’s mostly composed of freestyles and remixes of songs by Kanye West (“Jail Freestyle”), J. Cole (“Greetings”), Big Sean (“Moments”), Baby Keem (“Family Ties), and Nicki Minaj (“Seeing Green”). Greetings Earthlings features Conway’s latest single, “John Woo Flick” with Benny The Butcher and Westside Gunn. He also included “TRU Bethel,” his collaboration with 2 Chainz, on the new mixtape.

Greetings Earthlings and God Don’t Make Mistakes will be Conway’s first full-length releases since last year’s If It Bleeds It Can Be Killed with Big Ghost and La Maquina.

You can listen to Greetings Earthlings on DatPiff here.

God Don’t Make Mistakes is out 2/25 via Shady Records/Interscope.