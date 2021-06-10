Cordae And Young Thug Run A Fight Club In Their Murky ‘Wassup’ Video

Of all the songs on Cordae’s new EP Just Until, the one that seemed to intrigue fans the most was “Wassup,” which featured Young Thug. Perhaps fans weren’t expecting to see those names paired together on a tracklist but with Cordae collaborating with Roddy Ricch and Young Thug trading bars with J. Cole, it doesn’t seem like that far of a reach, in hindsight.

Today, Cordae and Thug shared the video for their back-and-forth track, adopting a storyline about an underground fight club they run with ruthless efficiency. The two rappers trade belligerent bars as Cordae shows off his pugilistic prowess, knocking out one challenger after another. In the video’s denouement, Thugger counts up their winnings while giving a subtle shout-out to Cordae’s new label endeavor, Hi-Level Productions.

In more expected collaborations from Cordae, the young rapper with an old soul, the former YBN member was tapped to work with his hero Eminem and Jack Harlow on the remix of “Killer.” It seems that even though Cordae was reportedly blocked from appearing on Em’s longtime compeer Royce Da 5’9’s album, turning down a guest spot from the Rap God was too good an opportunity to pass up. With co-signs from both rap icons and contemporary favorites, Cordae certainly has plenty of eyes on his upcoming follow-up to The Lost Boy.

Watch Cordae’s “Wassup” video with Young Thug above.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.