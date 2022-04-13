Prior to the end of 2021, it’d been a while since Cozz released a project. The wait for new work from him wasn’t all that grueling as he made several contributions to Dreamville’s 2019 compilation project, Revenge Of The Dreamers III. Thankfully, he made an official return back in December with Fortunate, an 7-track release that featured a lone contribution from YG. Fast forward to now and Cozz’s latest work comes through Dreamville’s new compilation project D-Day: A Gangsta Grillz Mixtape.

One of his contributions to the project is “Big Trouble Freestyle,” which sees him rapping over The Notorious B.I.G.’s “Who Shot Ya,” and less than two weeks after the project’s arrival, Cozz debuts a new video for the track. It captures him walking around his hometown of Los Angeles while firing off some scathing while flexing some heavy muscle about his career. He does it all while the West Coast sun sets behind him.

As for Dreamville’s D-Day: A Gangsta Grillz Mixtape, the project includes appearances from the rest of the Dreamville cast, that being J.Cole, Ari Lennox, JID, Earthgang, Cozz, Bas, Lute, and Omen across the project’s 15 songs.

You can watch Cozz’s video for “Big Trouble Freestyle” above.

D-Day: A Gangsta Grillz Mixtape is out now via Dreamville and Interscope. You can stream it here.