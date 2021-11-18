Cozz has gone almost four years without releasing an album. His last one, Effected, arrived at the beginning of 2018, and since then it’s been mostly loose singles and guest appearances, like “LamboTruck” with Reason, “Don’t Hit Me Right Now” with Bas, Buddy, Guapdad 4000, and Baby Tate, and “Eye To Eye” with fellow Dreamville rapper Lute. Thankfully, Cozz seems to be getting back in the swing, returning with his latest single, “Addicted,” and its accompanying video.

On the track, which Cozz described as a “quick joint with some choice words about a few of my addictions,” Cozz gets vulnerable as he opens up about his many vices, including women on social media, drinking, and his ex. “Ditching my addictions is like switching my pigment,” he raps. “Sh*t if ya got any advice I’m here to listen, we all got plenty of vices and mine no different / Unless we talking be women who grew up without they fathers / So they addictions attention you know.” The video tracks a day in his life filled with said vices.

Prior to “Addicted,” Cozz expressed his gratitude for living to see another day in his video for “Fortunate,” which sees Cozz walk away from a head-on collision that left him with some cuts and bruises.

You can watch the video for “Addicted” above.

