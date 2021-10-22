Cozz Is Grateful To Be Alive In His Moody ‘Fortunate’ Video

Inglewood-bred Dreamville rapper Cozz returns with a moody video for his new single, “Fortunate,” after having a relatively quiet couple of years since his last album. The video finds Cozz sitting in a wrecked car, having apparently survived a harrowing front-end collision. Throughout the video, Cozz expresses his gratitude and grapples with his vices, a struggle represented by haunting religious imagery and his pained crooning on the song’s confessional chorus.

When we last heard from Cozz, he was cutting up on the Dreamville compilation Revenge Of The Dreamers III, threatening to rob his own label boss alongside fellow West Coaster Reason on “Lambo Truck” and dismissing pushy groupies on “Don’t Hit Me Right Now” alongside Bas, Buddy, Guapdad 4000, and Yung Baby Tate. Before that, he established himself as a lyrical force with his debut album, Effected which featured both his Dreamville boss J. Cole and King of LA, Kendrick Lamar.

More recently, Cozz could be heard assisting his Dreamville compatriot Lute on his new album Gold Mouf and Uproxx regulars may recognize him making a few appearances in our music video show React Like You Know, joining our panel of 20-somethings to give his impressions on videos like Fabolous’ “So Into You.”

Watch Cozz’s “Fortunate” video above and stay tuned.