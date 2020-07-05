D Smoke’s 2020 has been a well-deserved step up following his Season 1 win on Netflix’s Rhythm & Flow. The west coast rapper began the year with his phenomenal album Black Habits and followed it up with a pair of videos as well as appearances on NPR’s Tiny Desk Concerts and the 2020 BET Awards. Pushing onward, D Smoke joined Rapsody and PJ Morton for a new take on a standout effort off Rapsody’s 2019 album Eve.

Supplying his talents for “Afeni,” D Smoke appears in the second half of the song, sliding through with a verse focused on the impact he as a father can have on the daughter he raises. Alluding to the turbulent summer the world has experienced, he raps, “Envision him planning summer trips, take her to raging waters / Challenges of July made this father afraid of August.” To conclude his verse he honors the women in his life saying he received his name and his game from them and, as a result, he will do whatever is needed to protect them.

Keeping her verse the same, the new version of Rapsody arrives after they performed on the 2020 BET Awards alongside Nas, The Roots, and Public Enemy, for a remixed performance of “Fight The Power.” She also recently joined Femme It Forward’s Revolutionary Reads book club with Meg Thee Stallion.

Press play on the video above to hear the remix.