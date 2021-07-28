Over the weekend, DaBaby took the stage at Rolling Loud’s Miami festival for what some hoped would be an exciting performance. Unfortunately, comments he made during the set took precedent over the music he performed. In between songs he said, “If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS, any of them deadly sexual transmitted diseases that make you die in two or three weeks, then put your cell phone light in the air.” As if that wasn’t bizarre enough, he added, “Fellas, if you ain’t suck a n****’s d*ck in the parking lot, put your cell phone light in the air.”

After a video of his rant made its way to social media, fans made sure to let DaBaby know that his comments were insensitive, homophobic, and much more. Following an initial response on Instagram to those who took issue with his comments, the rapper this time hopped on Twitter to address his critics once again.

I tell fans to put a cellphone light in the air y’all start a million man March.✊🏾 I told you y’all digested that wrong 🤷🏾‍♂️but I ain’t gone lie I’m impressed. Now show this same amount of support when a racist cop kill one of our black ass…YA NOT 😂 — DaBaby (@DaBabyDaBaby) July 27, 2021

Anybody who done ever been effected by AIDS/HIV y’all got the right to be upset, what I said was insensitive even though I have no intentions on offending anybody. So my apologies 🙏🏾 But the LGBT community… I ain’t trippin on y’all, do you. y’all business is y’all business. — DaBaby (@DaBabyDaBaby) July 27, 2021

“I tell fans to put a cellphone light in the air y’all start a million man March,” he wrote. “I told you y’all digested that wrong [shoulder shrug emoji] but I ain’t gone lie I’m impressed. Now show this same amount of support when a racist cop kill one of our black ass…YA NOT.” In a second tweet, he added, “Anybody who done ever been effected by AIDS/HIV y’all got the right to be upset, what I said was insensitive even though I have no intentions [of] offending anybody. So my apologies. But the LGBT[Q] community… I ain’t trippin on y’all, do you. y’all business is y’all business.”

& for any brands, networks, or artists that like to profit off of black rappers influence on the culture, without understanding it or having the patience to deal with what comes with the position we play in our culture. Keep yo money next time

us “NIGGAS” human too.#GodBless — DaBaby (@DaBabyDaBaby) July 27, 2021

For a third and final tweet on the topic, DaBaby shifted his attention to a new group of people, writing, “& for any brands, networks, or artists that like to profit off of black rappers influence on the culture, without understanding it or having the patience to deal with what comes with the position we play in our culture. Keep yo money next time.” He concluded, “Us ‘N****S” human too,” adding, “#GodBless.”

This comes after Dua Lipa, who collaborated with the rapper on a remix of “Levitating,” said his comments “surprised and horrified her.” She added, “We need to come together to fight the stigma and ignorance around HIV/AIDS.”

You can view DaBaby’s tweets above.

Dua Lipa is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.