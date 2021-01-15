DaBaby is known for his ability to turn out projects at a quick rate. In fact, since his March 2019 breakout effort Baby On Baby, the North Carolina native has given fans two additional full-length projects, Kirk and Blame It On Baby, as well as his My Brother’s Keeping (Long Live G) EP. With that being said, it should be expected that the rapper has another project on the way and the rollout for it could begin with his new single, “Masterpiece.” The assertive track presents DaBaby as his most natural self: boastful, unrelenting, and fast-paced. On the three-minute tune, he shows his new lover — DaniLeigh possibly? — an ample amount of love and appreciation due to their physical qualities and attributes that include loyalty and support.

He also used the single to touch on his life, speaking about how traumatic moments, which include his Walmart shooting incident back in 2018, continue to affect him today. All in all the song is a return to form for DaBaby and it should hopefully lead to more enjoyable outputs from the rapper. The new single arrives after the rapper was unfortunately arrested while he was shopping on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills. Authorities were tipped about DaBaby and his crew of three men carrying a weapon and when officers arrived at the scene, they discovered a loaded handgun in his SUV. He was then arrested on a misdemeanor charge of carrying a loaded firearm.

Listen to “Masterpiece” in the video above.