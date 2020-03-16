The Billboard Hot 100 chart has been around since 1958, and since then, 1,096 songs have reached No. 1. Of those thousand-plus, only 39 of them have stayed on top for at least ten weeks. The latest track to join that exclusive club is Roddy Ricch’s “The Box,” as it is once again the No. 1 song in the country for the tenth week, on the Hot 100 chart dated March 21.

.@RoddyRicch's "The Box" is officially No. 1 on the #Hot100 for a 10th week. — Billboard Charts (@billboardcharts) March 16, 2020

The last song to remain on the charts for this long should be fresh in the memories of music fans: Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” topped the Hot 100 for a record 19 weeks last year.

“The Box” has been dominating other charts as well. The song also spends an 11th week on top of the Streaming Songs chart, although its streams are down 8% to 45.1 million US plays during the week ending March 12. The track also leads the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and Hot Rap Songs charts for an 11th week each.

This week’s Hot 100 was full of interesting news outside of Roddy Ricch: Lil Uzi Vert managed to debut three songs in the top 10, and Drake broke the record for most songs on the Hot 100 ever.

Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial is out now via Atlantic Records. Get it here.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.