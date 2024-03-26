Where is Diddy? That is the question at the top of everyone’s minds.
On March 25, Homeland Security raided the Bad Boy Records executive’s mansions in Los Angeles, California, and Miami, Florida. According to a report published by the New York Post, several individuals were detained on the scene, including Diddy’s sons Justin and Christian “King” Combs. However, no outlet has confirmed whether or not Diddy was actually in custody. Thus, the manhunt for his wearabout began.
So far, that is still up for question. But Diddy’s private jet’s flight could give the public a few clues. Continue below for further details.
Did Diddy Escape The Country To Cape Verde? (Or Antigua?)
Well, TMZ has exclusively reported that Diddy’s lavish aircraft has taken quite a few international trips in the last few days alone. Specifically, the platform outlined the latest flight activity for the aircraft as making stops at the Sacramento Executive Airport on the evening of March 24. Then, Palm Springs went to Van Nuys Airport the same night. As of March 25, by 9 a.m., the jet departed for Antigua, where it supposedly was forcibly grounded.
However, the outlet alleged that although it appeared that Diddy had escaped the country for the Caribbean Islands, that isn’t quite true. The jet may have landed in Antigua, but Diddy reportedly wasn’t aboard when it landed.
Instead, TMZ asserts that a video it has secured shows Diddy on the ground at the Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport around 3 p.m. PT after the raids. However, another publisher has not yet authenticated the video.