Did Diddy Escape The Country To Cape Verde? (Or Antigua?)

Where is Diddy? That is the question at the top of everyone’s minds.

On March 25, Homeland Security raided the Bad Boy Records executive’s mansions in Los Angeles, California, and Miami, Florida. According to a report published by the New York Post, several individuals were detained on the scene, including Diddy’s sons Justin and Christian “King” Combs. However, no outlet has confirmed whether or not Diddy was actually in custody. Thus, the manhunt for his wearabout began.

So far, that is still up for question. But Diddy’s private jet’s flight could give the public a few clues. Continue below for further details.