Did Drake Diss Joe Budden On ‘Scary Hours 3’?

In Thursday morning’s (November 16) trailer announcing what he then referred to as Scary Hours 3 and has since released as For All The Dogs Scary Hours Edition, Drake said, “I did those songs in the last five days. I didn’t have one bar written down for those songs on the night that For All The Dogs dropped.” With that timeline established, all evidence suggests that Drake dissed Joe Budden, who slammed For All The Dogs upon its October 6 arrival.

About 50 seconds into the Scary Hours Edition track “Stories About My Brother,” Drake raps, “Imagine us gettin’ our validation from an ex-musician searchin’ for recognition.”

Now, the backstory. Or, at least the latest chapter in the years-long Budden-Drake beef, which includes an accusation of liposuction in 2016 (as chronicled in full by Complex): Budden used an episode of The Joe Budden Podcast to roast Drake for “rappin’ for the children” with For All The Dogs. “Yo, dog, I had to look up how old this n**** was when I finished listening to the album,” he said (as per Billboard). “You are 36. Your birthday is in 20 days. I Googled that, too. You’re going to be 37 years old. Get the f*ck away from some of these younger n****s. And stop f*cking these 25-year-olds. […] I want to hear adult Drake rapping for adult people. […] He’s rapping for the kids, the streams, the accolades. He ain’t trying to rap for me. I accept that.”

Drake didn’t wait until “Stories About My Brother” to acknowledge Budden. He left a very long comment on DJ Akademiks’ Instagram clip of Budden’s podcast, as written below:

“@joebudden you have failed at music. You left it behind to do what you are doing in this clip cause this is what actually pays your bills. For any artist watching this just remember you are watching a failure give their opinion on his idea of a recipe for success…a quitter give their opinion on how to achieve longevity…you switched careers cause the things that pop into your brain had you broke living cheque to cheque and the raps you write had 450 men showing up to your shows in dusty Enyce jeans to screw up their face to Mood Muzik 29 and pretend you are the goat…pls to any artist that’s doing what they feel is right don’t let these opinions affect your mindset after the fact… This guy is the poster child of frustration and surrendering. You retired and we never hung up your jersey we don’t even remember your number. We know you for doing this…you withdrew from rap not cause you accomplished all you need to it’s cause it wasn’t working for you. I never want anybody in the generations to think that the whole ‘everybody’s entitled to their opinion’ is a real thing…this is a man projecting his own self hate and the fact I did and continue to do everything he wanted to do for himself. If you need it put in simpler terms I own a 767…he owns a modest house in the 973 and flies first class on special occasions.”

Listen to “Stories About My Brother” above.

For All The Dogs Scary Hours Edition is out now via OVO/Republic.